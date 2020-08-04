Updates

Better data lifts risk, cryptos surge

CMC Markets

Written by

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

04 Aug 2020, 10:05

Global manufacturing was healthier than expected in July. PMIs in China, the UK, Italy, Germany and France all indicated expansion at a faster rate than forecast. The US PMI disappointed, but the ISM manufacturing read 15 minutes later jumped on a surge in new orders. The robust data lifted stocks and industrial commodities, and put bonds under modest pressure.

Despite the pro-risk trading the US dollar strengthened as longs took profit in Euro and the safe haven status of the yen lost its allure. Cryptocurrencies continued their recent rise. Ripple touched $0.32, to claim a better than 60% gain in 10 days. Bitcoin Cash is up more than 21% over the last week.

US reporting season is entering its final stages. With close to 70% of reports in, Healthcare is the best performing sector, with a 5% lift in both sales and profits. IT stocks lifted sales by 7%, but profits are down 2%. Oil and gas is the hardest hit, with falls of more than 50% in sales and earnings. Utilities stand out, with a 7.8% lift in profits despite a 6.4% slide in sales. Clorox reported strongly, and Mosaic bucked industry trends. Ralph Lauren (EPS f/c -$1.73) reports tonight.

The regional focus turns to Australian data today. Imports and exports are forecast to grow at 3% - 4% in June. Retail sales are expected to lift 2.4% over the same time, to record a quarterly fall of 3.0%. The Reserve Bank of Australia signalled recently that there will be no change to the current 0.25% cash rate at its meeting today. Analysts will hone in on the economic forecasts accompanying the announcement.

Latest from CMC

News

Stocks rally, US stimulus in focus, dollar extends gains

European stock markets are set to close firmly higher even though there aren’t many reasons to be cheery.

04 Aug 2020
News

HSBC shares weigh on the FTSE, after reporting a big fall in profits
News

China data helps mood, Europe called higher, manufacturing reports in focus
Earnings

Focus on earnings

Related articles

News

Stocks rally, US stimulus in focus, dollar extends gains

European stock markets are set to close firmly higher even though there aren’t many reasons to be cheery.

04 Aug 2020
News

HSBC shares weigh on the FTSE, after reporting a big fall in profits

While US markets ended last week higher, the picture in Europe was markedly different, with the German DAX falling heavily, back towards its 200-day MA, while the FTSE100 hit a two-month low.

03 Aug 2020
News

China data helps mood, Europe called higher, manufacturing reports in focus

Stock markets were mixed on Friday.

03 Aug 2020