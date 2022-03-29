Australian dollar weakens ahead of federal budget

The S&P/ASX 200 has been climbing through the morning session to be up 0.85% by 12.20pm AEDT on Tuesday. The Australian dollar, has dropped below US75c, weakening to US74.87c. Bitcoin is holding above US$47,000, while spot gold is up US$2 an ounce and crude oil is slightly higher after dropping overnight.

Energy and Materials stocks are falling as the technology sector gains to push the index to an 11-week high.

Australian retail turnover rose 1.8% in February 2022, seasonally adjusted, according to the Retail Trade figures released on Tuesday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). The February result follows a 1.6% rise in January 2022*, a fall of 4.1% in December 2021*, and a rise of 7.1% in November 2021* (*revised data).

February’s result saw retail sales reach their second highest level on record after November 2021.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways had the largest rise, up 9.7%. Food retailing had the largest industry fall, down 2.6% and the other industry to fall was other retailing, down 1.1%.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will announce Australia’s federal budget on Tuesday night, with expectations that it will be a launch pad for a May election. Fuel excise will be cut temporarily to combat rising fuel prices and inflation. Consumer and infrastructure-related stocks are likely to be in focus with billions to be put towards new and existing projects and moves to address wages growth and to rebuild travel and tourism interest after border closures and covid restrictions.

Stocks to watch ahead of the Australian budget: Bloomberg

Asia markets are mixed and US stock futures are flat ahead of Tuesday’s consumer confidence data and a big week for economic data. During Monday’s regular trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.65 points or 0.27%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.31%.

AUD/USD US74.87c

WTI currently US$106.33 a barrel

Brent crude oil US$111.80 a barrel

Spot gold US$1925.95 an ounce

Bitcoin US$47,302



