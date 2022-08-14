ASX Pre Market "Need for Speed Read" 15/08/2022

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below! This article contains the following content summarised in the below headings.
1) ASX Economic Calendar
- ASX 200 SPI futures to open HIGHER +0.6% near 6,973
- AGM –None
- Ex-Dividend –QV EQUITIES LIMITED (QVE), SCENTRE GROUP (SCG), WOTSO PROPERTY (WOT)
- Dividend Paid –NB GLOBAL CORPORATE INCOME TRUST (NBI), QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND (QRI)
- Reports – Refer to below image for ASX codes
- Listing – None
2) Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 8 am AEST)
Global Markets Commentary
- In US economic data, import prices fell by 1.4% in July (exp 1.0%) but were up 8.8% on the year. Export prices fell by 3.3% in July (exp: -1.1%) but were 13.1% higher, a year ago. The preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment index lifted from 51.5 to 55.1 in August (exp: 52.5).
- US share markets were modest on Friday on hopes that inflation has peaked. All of the 11 S&P 500 sectors posted gains with banks up 1.4%. Semiconductors gained 3%. According to Refinitiv estimates, S&P 500 companies posted 9.7% earnings growth in the June quarter, above earlier forecasts of 5.6%.
- European share markets finished higher on Friday. Travel & leisure sectors rose 3.9% to 2-month highs in response to a positive earnings update from betting firm, Flutter.
- US treasuries were mixed on Friday. According to Reuters, federal fund futures are pricing in a 55.5% chance of the Federal Reserve raising rates by 50 basis points when it meets in September, instead of 75 basis points. The Fed Funds Futures tool is also pricing same.
- Major currencies were mixed against the US dollar in European and US trade.
- Global oil prices fell by near 2% on Friday on expectations that supply disruptions in the US Gulf of Mexico would only be temporary. Profit-taking was also in evidence as investors weighed differing views on the oil market outlook.
Base metal prices fell by between 0.7-3.4% on Friday with tin down the least and aluminium down the most.
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar)
3) Global Markets Headlines
- Saudi Aramco Posts 90% Jump in Profit, Generating Billions for Kingdom (WSJ)
- US plans Taiwan trade boost lawmakers arrive in with China tensions simmering (CNBC)
- Fed Minutes May Reveal Inclinations on Size of Next Rate Hike (Bloomberg)
- How Sri Lanka’s economic collapse raises alarm bells for other emerging markets (CNBC)
- U.S. is ‘not going anywhere,’ Middle East envoy says, as China’s Xi expected to visit Saudi Arabia (CNBC)
- First ship carrying Ukraine wheat under UN deal docks in Turkey (Reuters)
Bitcoin Tops $25,000 for First Time Since June Amid Crypto Rally (Bloomberg)
4) ASX StockWatch
5) Broker Upgrades/Downgrades
6) Macro-Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)