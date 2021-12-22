ASX lithium stocks gain, Afterpay rebounds

The S&P/ASX 200 is lower on Wednesday, dropping 16.90 points or 0.23% to 7,338.10. The index failed to follow overseas markets higher, although Afterpay was gaining after hitting a 52-week low on Tuesday and lithium miners Pilbara Minerals and Liontown Resources were higher.

The Australian dollar is trading at around US71.45c.

It appeared the Santa Rally had started early overnight as the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 560.54 points, or 1.6%, to 35,492.70, helped by gains in Nike and Boeing. The S&P 500 jumped nearly 1.8% to 4,649.23 as nine of the 11 sectors registered gains. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite added 2.4% to 15,341.09. The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 climbed 2.9% for its best day since July 20. The FTSE 100 and the DAX each gained about 1.4%.

However, investment advisor Wells Fargo believes the equity markets will continue to correct until the summer of 2022, reports CNBC. However, it also believes shares like Microsoft, Apple, Meta (formerly Facebook), and JPMorgan Chase will provide a safe haven for long-term investors. “We believe it is time to move up in quality and down in risk,” said a client note.

The Santa Rally phenomenon is said to occur in the final week of December and the first two trading days in January. Whether because of increased consumer confidence or a last end of year investing spree, markets historically have almost always climbed during that time period.

Local news

Charter Hall has purchased a 50 per cent interest in Paradice Investment Management (PIM) for $207 million, in a bid to expand its listed real estate equities capability into broader listed equities. The acquisition price represents a net profit after tax multiple of 10 times, equating to 2.3 per cent of PIM’s funds under management. Charter Hall also has the option to acquire the remaining 50 per cent of PIM at the start of FY25.

Link Administration has entered a trading halt pending an announcement relating to a proposal for a “potential control transaction”. The company requested the trading halt remain in place until the company makes an announcement to the market and the commencement of normal trading on 23 December.

Lithium

Mining giant Rio Tinto has signalled it intends to become a significant player in the global lithium market, splashing $US825m on an Argentinian lithium brine project overnight.

Rio will buy the undeveloped Rincon lithium project from private equity owners Sentient Equity Partners, adding the project to its Jadar lithium play in Serbia as the mining giant looks to get serious about entering the sector at scale.

Macquarie Equities has upgraded its lithium price outlook to reflect strong EV sales volumes and buoyant spot lithium prices. The stronger lithium price outlook has driven material upgrades to Macquarie's earnings forecasts for MIN, IGO, PLS, AKE and LTR.

"Strong underlying demand for lithium, primarily from the electric vehicle market, has pushed spot lithium prices to record levels," Macquarie says.

"We continue to expect prices to peak in mid-2022 but have upgraded our peak spodumene assumption by about 100% to reflect the strength in prices.

Our calendar year 2022 regional lithium prices rise 3-18% and we lift CY23-CY25 prices by 12%-22% to reflect the higher peak."

It notes that lithium production rates have increased over 2021, with solid increases from spodumene producers in Western Australia and rising production from South America. However, the increase has failed to supress spot lithium prices.

BHP pulls out of Noront

BHP said it would not seek to acquire Canadian nickel play Noront Resources, as it won’t match the price for the company offered by Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Metals.

Wyloo trumped BHP’s C75c a share offer for the company last week by almost 50 per cent, throwing down a $C1.10 offer for the nickel explorer after the failure of talks about a potential deal to end the bidding war. Wyloo already controls about 37% of Noront shares, and said last week it would not support any alternative bids for Noront.

Oil gains, gold ranging

WTI crude futures jumped around 4% to above $71 per barrel on Tuesday, after falling more than 5% in the previous two sessions. Brent is trading at almost $74 a barrel.

Gold has formed a rough double top around the $US1815.00 region which will present a strong barrier to $US1840.00. Support is seen at $US1790.00, followed by $US1780.00 an ounce. The levels are expected to keep gold range bound for at least a week.



