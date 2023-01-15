APAC Week Ahead: New year bulls

Global equity markets extended gains for the second week due to a further cool down in the US inflation, making a sooner Fed pivot more promising. Notably, the high multiples have outperformed US equity markets, with the tech-heavy index, Nasdaq up nearly 4.8 % and the small-cap index, Russell 2000 up 5.2% for the week. At the same time, China’s reopening story plays a main role in gauging global economic trajectory, with a further jump in commodity prices at the back of an improved demand outlook. Following stronger-than-expected US bank fourth-quarter performance, the US big tech earnings will kick off with Netflix, which may further steer the current market bulls. The Bank of Japan’s policy meeting will be also a focus since the central bank had for a policy twist in early December.Click to enlarge the table
What are we watching?
- The US dollar weakens: Cooler inflation has sent the king dollar lower, with the dollar index dropping to the lowest seen in June 2022, supporting a sharp rebound in the other major currencies, especially in the Japanese Yen and the Chinese Yuan. Both USD/JPY and USD/CNH tumbled to the lowest since mid-2022.
- Gold surges: The decline in US bond yields and a softened USD continued to support the sharp rally in gold prices, with gold prices jumping above the key resistance of 1,900, to the highest seen in April 2022.
- Crude oil rebounds: Crude oil prices rose amid China’s reopening optimism and a softened US dollar. The recession fear-induced selloff in oil faded as cooler inflation and bets for a sooner Fed pivot improved the demand outlook.
- Cryptocurrencies spike: The broad rally in risk assets has also boosted sentiment in the cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin surging above 21,000 and Ethereum jumping above 1,550, the highest seen in November 2022.