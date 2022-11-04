G'day folks and welcome to our exclusive ALPHA week ahead report with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Week Ahead



ASX & Economic Events

ASX Key Events (For the week)



Global Economic Key Events (High Impact AU/US/CH)

- Watch out for US & China CPI, especially the US with their monthly figure, which will provide us with guidance as to the pace of their inflation rate which can impact the pace of tightening in December's FOMC meeting.





Bloomberg StockWatch (Global)

Amazon.com (NYSE:AMZN)

Summary

Amazon.com's results face heightened pressure from slowing consumer and enterprise spending amid inflation and recession fears. Cloud services growth and margins may slow through early 2023, offsetting strength in streaming and advertising. Improving IT budgets and a greater willingness by companies to shift infrastructure to the public cloud remain catalysts for Amazon Web Services in the longer run. Operating profit may remain pressured in the near term, especially as AWS margin weakens. Rising costs across fulfilment, marketing, labour and technology are headwinds. Regulation remains a risk, given Amazon's size.

Price Details



Analyst Recommendations: 54 buys, 2 holds, 1 sells

Average price target: US$141.39 (58.3% upside from current price)

Recent Headlines

Amazon Stock Mired in Longest Slump in Years Has No ‘Quick Fix’

Amazon Freeze, Lyft Layoffs Mark New Phase of Tech Austerity

Amazon Pauses ‘New Incremental’ Hiring in Corporate Workforce

News & Research (Macro)

Amazon.com's disappointing 3Q results and outlook raise concern over growth and profitability into 4Q, and bring cost savings to the fore, as the company is tested by slowing consumer spending that's shaking up the industry. AWS' steep miss was surprising but tracked with that of Microsoft's Azure, where sales also eased. The AWS profit whiff was likely the culprit in Amazon's weak overall operating margin.

Post-3Q Earnings Outlook: Amazon.com's sales may rise just 2-8% in 4Q, as reduced enterprise demand across financial services, notably mortgage clients, and crypto persists, leading to weaker Amazon Web Services results. AWS sales gains may moderate from 3Q's 28%, given growth slowed to the mid-20s through the quarter. That, coupled with elevated energy costs, could keep the AWS margin at 25-27% through early 2023 vs. the prior four-quarter average of 31%, making it tougher to drive profitability. AWS fueled 74% of Amazon profits in 2021, and weakness there may overshadow strength in advertising, 3P and store sales. Online gains may moderate as consumer spending slows amid inflation. Amazon fell $500 million short of its goal to shave $1.5 billion in costs from 2Q to 3Q given productivity constraints from sales events.

Market Metrics

Trading volume was 60% above the 20-day average.

One-month implied volatility was 45%.

The relative strength index on the stock was below 30, indicating it may be oversold.

Of shares that were traded, 21% were at the ask price and 43% were at the bid.

Market Insights

Amazon.com Inc. fell 3.1%, almost triple the S&P 500 Index.

The shares decreased to $89.30 from $92.12 on Nov. 4.

In post-market trading, the stock was little changed at $89.28 in trading of 122,135 shares.

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.1%, while the Russell 3000 lost 1%.

Stock declined 47% in the past 52 weeks. The S&P 500 Index lost 20%.

The shares are down 20% in the past five days and down 23% in the past 30 days.

Amazon trades at 65 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year.

Short interest was equal to 1.4 days of average trading volume. In the previous two years, the short-interest ratio ranged from 0.6 days to two days. Shares sold short amount to 0.8% of float.

Analyst Ratings



Fundamental Analysis



Technical Analysis



Week That Was

Global Economic Key Events (High Impact AU/US/CH)

Top 5 Key Global Headlines

Weekly ASX Stats

ASX Weekly Chart



ASX Sector Performance



Movers Shakers



(All information sourced from Bloomberg)

