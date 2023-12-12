Unpredictability: the theme for 2024?

A letter to our clients

As we move towards the end of 2023, you could say this has been one of the more interesting macro-investing years.

There seemed to be a fire of interest developing in the tech sector in early 2023, following the sector’s downward spiral alongside crypto in 2022. The low in the tech sector was pinned just as the sector commenced a deep rationalisation process, with deep cuts to staffing levels and operating models. In hindsight, this conviction was late to the party. It is not uncommon to see the Commodities complex as the first to rally out of recession, and if this thesis is true, then 2022 was a recession.

Geo-political tensions escalated in the Middle East, the US bank SVB collapsed as did Credit Suisse, and inflationary pressures have been the subject on many people’s lips, mostly central banks.

For 2023, it could be argued most service businesses have seen budgets reduced, staff cuts and client sentiment decline. For many working in the services sector, even if the official numbers may not be proclaiming an official recession, most corporates have been undergoing a process of rationalisation for an ensuing recession dating back to late 2022.

However, this starkly contrasts what the markets have expressed, at least in the US. Long-term correlations were breaking down, with commodities and technology stocks rallying just as the USD rose. This is not common.

It is however well-known in mainstream media that narratives are often crafted by a narrow set of opinion makers. These narratives are mostly dictated by where a given publication picks a spot on the political spectrum. Financial markets however are a far bigger hive-mind as there are obviously more participants influencing price movements. Mainstream media wields significant influence though. Depending on what their focus is could lead readers to follow a particular narrative.

Many global news publications around the world have arguably – and understandably - lapsed into a negative state of mind based on the continued “doom and gloom” rhetoric from central banks. It makes sense when there are growing economic pressures, conflicts and other distressing events happening globally.

However, when assessing investment decisions, considering a range of indicators, looking forward and staying true to your strategy have arguably helped many make considered investment decisions during the worst times in 2008-09 and 2020-21.

The following thematics underpin some of macro framework for 2024 which could play out:

1/ The Asset Cycle - to continue a catch-up with a broader-based rally from the rest of the equities complex, including the Russell, FTSE and XJO.

2/ Forward-looking economic indicators – Global PMIs, Manufacturing Cycle Index, New Orders minus Inventory, Fed Financial Conditions Impulse and China Credit Impulse Index, continue to give us clues for future movements.

The turn in the interest rate cycle should see global manufacturing move out of its recessionary state, whilst most global PMIs are still near or in contractionary levels and took a turn for the worse in October, which could suggest one of the key determinants for the change in narrative from Fed officials in late October.

Bond markets pivoted and have rallied aggressively since. ISM manufacturing back at 46 is likely a signal of a recession again, added to already high interest rates, which could explain the US domestic situation. This can be demonstrated by the Russell’s poor performance. Australia paints a similar picture with similar numbers printed with its own PMI data (both services and manufacturing in contraction), particularly the services sector and, subsequently a flaying Australian index market.

3/ The Goods Cycle and Inflation – stress around these indicators may fade from the headlines (see RINF ETF), and it’s the core CPI that Central Banks are watching. Global PPIs have all cratered to negative (see German figures for example); somehow, this is not a precursor to an increasing inflation environment. Just as most asset classes usually go down as inflation expectations go up in 2022, in 2023 we are seeing this reversed, starting with sensitive markets like the Nasdaq (see QQQ ETF) or BTC.

4/ Recession – what is the likelihood that the market has not been able to price this event yet? Deflation is the more likely scenario right now, and central banks are pinned to a narrative that is a little too long in the tooth. Eurodollar markets have been telling a story of deep cuts for some time and are set to start in March 2024. More than likely, lagging economic figures may show that today we have been in a recession or are currently in a slow, protracted recession.

Still, technology markets already priced this in 2022 and early 2023. Markets are forward pricing collectives, even the XJO, Russell and FTSE, which have been flat all year. The tell here is that XJO started to levitate only this month as the narrative started to switch up towards a new rate-cutting cycle.

5/ US Presidential election years - are a real thing! It does shape global macro and investment positioning. Scheduled for November, markets may position around this date. Markets may react to the Republican candidate race in particular, as this may potentially impact a range of trajectories currently in-play including geopolitical involvement within Ukraine and the Middle East.

The interconnectivity of many of these themes is important to highlight.

With all the issues outlined in the Eurozone, whether it’s the deterioration of German manufacturing and Europe likely in a recession at the time of writing, the Dax has been able to eke out a 14% year-to-date return, just short of the SPX at 20%. This experience goes some way to explain how there can be a difference between asset prices and the present business cycle.

The XJO has barely made any positive return for another year, with a similar experience in 2022, hugging low single digits of 0-2%, even with the AUD at near cycle lows of 62/65 cents at the time of writing. With the QQQ leading the Asset Cycle, we may see the laggards catch up.

However, US markets need to arguably continue doing the heavy lifting into 2024 in parallel to the Chinese financial system stabilising its real estate crises. It would be hard to believe that we see a catch-up phase of equity laggards like the XJO, Russell and FTSE without the Nasdaq.

The loosening of the liquidity cycle could be the crucial premise for all these moves, including if the US was the first major economy to cut rates. It is still difficult, however, to say with any confidence who will be the first mover amongst any central bank to start cutting rates.

That said, one could argue that liquidity plays, like the recent Chinese back-stop of its top 50 construction companies. This may be a coordinated effort to allow the US and the Fed to manoeuvre the USD to fall, thus allowing itself and other global players, which includes China (the No.2 player) and emerging economies, to lessen USD-based debt loads and thus loosening monetary restrictions. Whether you look at either US2s or US10s, the bond market saw the trend change on the 14th of November.

So, whether the real economy is in recession or about to, as mentioned earlier, assessing a range of signals from both current and forward-looking indicators could help make better decisions.

The question remains whether short-term rates need to be reduced to stave off a recession or whether the real interest rate is simply too high (meaning too restrictive) for the current part of our business cycle.

The second part of this question is whether interest rates staying too high could lead to poor capital allocation in money market funds rather than incentivising players into new investments. Indicators such as SOFR or the Eurodollar futures curve could give us insight into how many cuts are being priced into the market. Remember that real money players often front-run these cycles well in advance, and these are the signals as smaller players that give you the conviction to maintain, add or reduce your positions.

The Fed has commenced a process to change the trend in the liquidity cycle. By this, the Fed aims to speak with a coordinated narrative to navigate expectations directly. However, this started sometime before this through other channels like treasury operations (a change in the profile of US debt issuance), the liquidity back-stop given to the SVB collapse, and to other like financial institutions (due to poorly priced long-term bonds that were warehoused at the lowest part of the interest rate cycle – they simply paid too much for their collateral).

US technology stocks commenced a rationalisation process to regain profit margins that likely started sometime before October and, more likely, around June 2022. Meta is an excellent example of this process (see earnings release on 25 October 2023). It is this leading indicator that could roll into the broader economy and take us all the way through next year and beyond to 2025. The XJO and Russell finally starting to journey through a catching-up process may be the tell here.

Inflation is moving in the right direction, with core CPI the focus of central banks. Five-year inflation forwards always told a story starkly contrasting what news publications portrayed. The Federal Reserve may have threaded the needle here and got the soft landing they purposely engineered. The size of the debt load is another thing that may see colossal refinancing done when interest rates are much lower than today.

In conclusion, as we embark on the journey into the financial landscape of 2024, there is growing evidence that we may be navigating a chaotic period in financial markets. As key themes like inflation fade, a rate-cutting environment will dominate headlines and the excessive exuberance that often ensues. The idea of a recession could be at direct odds with the price action of equity markets.

All of us here on the Alpha desk at CMC wish you a Merry Christmas and a safe New Year. Let us hope for more peaceful days ahead!



