  • Analysis
Chinese data sinks oil, Datadog soars 28% Test 5

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

09 Nov 2023, 01:05

Here are today's main market standouts as China data sends oil lower, while US IT monitoring and analytics company Datadog's shares leapt higher. 

  • Global government bond yields slumped as peak rate bets are still in play.
  • Tech powered Wall Street’s rally as the S&P 500 extended a seven-day winning streak. Amazon led gains.
  • The US dollar strengthened as the BOE’s official hinted rate cuts in 2024, and the RBA did a dovish hike.
  • Chinese data sank oil prices, with WTI and Brent futures hitting the lowest level since July.
  • Gold retreated further due to a firmed USD, whilst risk-off abated.
  • Asian stock markets are set to open slightly higher. ASX 200 futures were up 0.08%, and Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.18%.

 

 

Chart of the day

WTI, daily

 

Source: CMC Markets as at 8 November 2023

Company news

  • WeWork filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which threatens office closures in the US and London.
  • Datadog (NDX: DDOG) soared 28% as AI-powered cloud revenue beat estimates and raised full-year guidance. CEO Olivier Pomel said “AI native customers” contributed 2.5% of its annualized revenue.
  • Uber (NYSE: UBER) rose 3.7% despite an earnings miss as gross bookings, trips and active consumers saw strength.

ASX corporate actions

  • JHX to release Q2 FY24 earnings call. Consensus calls for EPS at a 9.7% average growth in the past three years.
  • WDS is set to launch Investor Day
  • RMD Dividend Ex. US$0.48. Pay Date: 12/14/23

Today’s agenda

  • New Zealand Inflation Expectations
  • Japan’s Leading Indicators
  • ECB’s President Lagarde Speaks
  • BOE’s Governor Bailey Speaks
  • Fed Chair Powell Speaks


Stock watch

Earnings preview for Nvidia

Nvidia will report its third-quarter earnings after the US markets close on 21 November, which is the morning time of the Asia Pacific time on 22 November.

16 Nov 2023

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: Nvidia to report earnings

Market update

Wall Street mixed on economic concerns, gold surges, oil tumbles

Stock watch

Earnings preview for Nvidia

